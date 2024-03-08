Kate's uncle responds to questions over the Princess's whereabouts - and sparks concern. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has responded to questions over her disappearance, and his bizarre answers have sparked concern.

Goldsmith, who is on this season’s Celebrity Big Brother UK, was asked by fellow cast mate and former Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, “Where is Kate?”

Despite various media updates regarding the royal’s abdominal surgery, which she underwent at the beginning of the year, and her subsequent pull back from public duties, Kate’s uncle seemed unprepared for the question, offering a fumbled and bizarre reply.

“So, because she doesn’t want to talk about it, the last thing I’m going to do is …” Goldsmith started, adding that there was a “code of etiquette” when discussing the British royal family.

Goldsmith then hinted that something was not right, going on to say, “If it’s announced, I’ll give you an opinion”, reports Daily Mail.

His response immediately sparked concern over why he’d have “an opinion” if the Princess of Wales is only resting following abdominal surgery, doing little to tone down the rampant conspiracy theories surrounding her “disappearance”.

Gary Goldsmith, 52, the Duchess of Cambridge's uncle, in Englefield, England. Photo / AP

Middleton, 42, went in for her surgery on January 16, and remained in a London hospital for two weeks.

Despite Kensington Palace releasing a statement saying the surgery had been “planned”, suspicion grew when the Princess and her husband pulled out of various royal commitments, making people question how “planned” the operation was.

What’s more, a palace spokesperson said the Princess of Wales would likely be taking time out for a couple of months while she healed.

Prior to March 5, when Kate was snapped by paparazzi sitting in the passenger seat of a car with her mum Carole Middleton, the royal hadn’t been seen by the public since Christmas Day.

Rumours started to swirl surrounding Kate’s disappearance from the public eye last week, which saw a number of conspiracy theories being spread online.

Rachel Hawkins, a royal expert and author, said that “everything that is happening with Kate M is indeed very, very weird. Unprecedented, even”.

Over the weekend, royal aides slammed the “madness of social media” for spreading these bizarre theories about Kate’s health, while a spokesperson for Prince William responded to the social media speculation, telling People: “His focus is on work and not on social media.”

The Princess of Wales is not expected to return to royal duties until April.