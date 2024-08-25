She and William travel to the Scottish Highlands each year for a summer break, though some wondered whether she’d make the trip this year. Since announcing her treatment, Kate has split her time between the Wales’ Windsor home of Adelaide Cottage and their Norfolk base, Anmer Hall.

In June this year, she revealed that she was “not out of the woods yet” and would be having treatment for “a few more months”.

It’s traditional for the royals to take a break during the summer, retreating to the Scottish estate.

The Princess of Wales appeared alongside her husband Prince William and their three children at this year's Trooping the Colour. Photo / Getty Images

A source previously told People of Kate’s holiday plans, “She won’t have to be on centre stage. Being with her family and just being herself will give her energy. There will be plenty of time to focus on her recovery.”

The royals typically enjoy long walks in the countryside, fishing and cycling through the grounds during their holiday breaks.

Last week, a source told the Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English that it has been a “rough, rough time” for Kate and William amid the “toughest year of their lives together”.

“I don’t think people realise how much she has gone through behind the scenes and for how long, far longer than anyone actually appreciates,” they added.

“She’s an incredibly strong woman, but she really has been through the wars. Her treatment and recovery is still a priority and will be ongoing for some time to come.”

In June, Kensington Palace shared a statement from the Princess of Wales confirming that she would start attending public engagements again on days when she feels able.



