Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Kate Middleton seen attending church with family for the first time since cancer diagnosis

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Kate Middleton last appeared at this year's Wimbledon. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Middleton last appeared at this year's Wimbledon. Photo / Getty Images

The Princess of Wales has been spotted attending a church service in Scotland, marking the first time she’s appeared in public in over a month.

Photos show Kate attending Crathie Kirk on the Balmoral Estate alongside her husband Prince William and their son Prince George over the weekend, reports the Daily Mail UK.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and their son James Wessex reportedly joined in the outing.

Kate last appeared at this year’s Wimbledon final, slowly returning to public life amid her treatment for cancer. The trip to Balmoral comes after it was confirmed she would join the rest of the royals in Scotland - the furthest she’s travelled since confirming the diagnosis.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She and William travel to the Scottish Highlands each year for a summer break, though some wondered whether she’d make the trip this year. Since announcing her treatment, Kate has split her time between the Wales’ Windsor home of Adelaide Cottage and their Norfolk base, Anmer Hall.

In June this year, she revealed that she was “not out of the woods yet” and would be having treatment for “a few more months”.

It’s traditional for the royals to take a break during the summer, retreating to the Scottish estate.

The Princess of Wales appeared alongside her husband Prince William and their three children at this year's Trooping the Colour. Photo / Getty Images
The Princess of Wales appeared alongside her husband Prince William and their three children at this year's Trooping the Colour. Photo / Getty Images

A source previously told People of Kate’s holiday plans, “She won’t have to be on centre stage. Being with her family and just being herself will give her energy. There will be plenty of time to focus on her recovery.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The royals typically enjoy long walks in the countryside, fishing and cycling through the grounds during their holiday breaks.

Last week, a source told the Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English that it has been a “rough, rough time” for Kate and William amid the “toughest year of their lives together”.

“I don’t think people realise how much she has gone through behind the scenes and for how long, far longer than anyone actually appreciates,” they added.

“She’s an incredibly strong woman, but she really has been through the wars. Her treatment and recovery is still a priority and will be ongoing for some time to come.”

In June, Kensington Palace shared a statement from the Princess of Wales confirming that she would start attending public engagements again on days when she feels able.


Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle