Kate Middleton last appeared at this year's Wimbledon. Photo / Getty Images
The Princess of Wales has been spotted attending a church service in Scotland, marking the first time she’s appeared in public in over a month.
Photos show Kate attending Crathie Kirk on the Balmoral Estate alongside her husband Prince William and their son Prince George over the weekend, reports the Daily Mail UK.
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and their son James Wessex reportedly joined in the outing.
Kate last appeared at this year’s Wimbledon final, slowly returning to public life amid her treatment for cancer. The trip to Balmoral comes after it was confirmed she would join the rest of the royals in Scotland - the furthest she’s travelled since confirming the diagnosis.
She and William travel to the Scottish Highlands each year for a summer break, though some wondered whether she’d make the trip this year. Since announcing her treatment, Kate has split her time between the Wales’ Windsor home of Adelaide Cottage and their Norfolk base, Anmer Hall.
In June this year, she revealed that she was “not out of the woods yet” and would be having treatment for “a few more months”.
It’s traditional for the royals to take a break during the summer, retreating to the Scottish estate.
A source previously told People of Kate’s holiday plans, “She won’t have to be on centre stage. Being with her family and just being herself will give her energy. There will be plenty of time to focus on her recovery.”