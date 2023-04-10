The two royal couples put on a united front for this walkabout after the Queen’s death – now, Kate Middleton's real feelings have been revealed. Photos / Getty Images

Kate Middleton has reportedly spilled the beans on her controversial walkabout with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following the Queen’s death last year, revealing that it was one of the “hardest” things she has ever had to do, according to Page Six.

Long-time royal correspondent Robert Jobson claims in his upcoming book Our King: Charles III : The Man and the Monarch Revealed that the Princess of Wales felt uncomfortable during the much-talked-about walk due to the “ill feeling” between the two couples.

“Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do,” Jobson wrote, according to the Daily Mail.

Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William made the appearance with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex only two days after the Queen died in September 2022.

The former “Fab Four”, dressed in all black, greeted the public and went to look upon the flowers which were laid outside the Windsor Castle gates in remembrance of Her Majesty.

While the reunion seemed - to the public eye - to be a reconciliation of the siblings and their wives, Jobson revealed that it was simply an “illusion” put on by the royals.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of the Queen. Photo / AP

A body language expert previously told Page Six that Meghan Markle’s movements and mannerisms during the walkabout showed her “inner anxiety”.

“Meghan looked like a woman waiting for her cues rather than pushing herself forward,” Judi James revealed.

James added that the former Suits actress’ “frequent hair flicking” during the walkabout “suggested some inner anxiety”.

Another expert revealed that the Duchess of Sussex appeared to be racked with “fear” following her appearance at the Platinum Jubilee which was met with boos from the crowd.

“There is no question that she was in fear, as she hung on to Harry’s hand for dear life as they walked together,” Dr Lillian Glass added.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their Windsor Castle walkabout after the Queen's death. Photo / AP

“She was serious and even stood back when Harry was speaking to someone. Usually, she is front and centre, but the fact that she hung back was very telling of her fear.”

Tensions within the family have only been made worse since the Queen’s funeral in September. Prince Harry released his explosive, tell-all biography Spare, which recounted a physical altercation with his brother William, and claimed that King Charles III made jokes about the Duke of Sussex’s “real” father.

However, while the family feud allegedly still continues, the Sussexes are believed to be finalising plans to attend King Charles’ coronation on May 6, reports Page Six.

“There have been lengthy discussions between the Sussexes and the palace, there is a time crunch on this, of course,” an insider revealed.

“It’s such a historical event and it’s hoped that Harry and Meghan will be there.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry meet members of the public on a walkabout at Windsor Castle. Photo / AP

The ball is ultimately in Harry’s court, with one high-ranking source claiming, “All families are difficult, but this is no normal family, of course”.

“Harry has a lot of questions about how the event will work.”



