Harry has addressed an "unfunny" joke make by his father. Photo / AP

King Charles reportedly made “sadistic” jibes about Prince Harry’s “real” father.

The Duke of Sussex is yet to release his explosive memoir, Spare, however, multiple media outlets including the Guardian and the Telegraph have already obtained copies after it was accidentally released early in Spain.

In the most recent shocking extract, it has been reported the Prince discusses “sadistic” jabs his father made towards him about Major James Hewitt who the public has long speculated is Harry’s “real” father.

Page Six has reported the duke writes in his book – which is due to be released in New Zealand on January 11 – that King Charles seemingly enjoyed making hurtful comments to Harry.

“Pa liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire. He’d always end with a burst of philosophising … Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father?” he wrote.

Adding, “He’d laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumour circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt. One cause of this rumour was Major Hewitt’s flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism.”

Major James Hewitt. Photo / AP

The book goes on to note that the father and son duo never discussed the public conspiracy that Hewitt may be Harry’s biological father with Harry explaining it was only tabloid readers who loved the rumour.

“Maybe it made them feel better about their lives that a young prince’s life was laughable. Never mind that my mother didn’t meet Major Hewitt until long after I was born,” he wrote.

The late Princess Diana had an infamous five-year affair with Hewitt beginning in 1986 with their relationship making waves in worldwide media.

In 2019 royal author Anna Pasternak who co-wrote Princess In Love, wrote about the affair claiming the Major was “regularly bundled into car boots [trunks] and driven to Kensington Palace”.

She then recalled, “He told me he was terrified the first night he stayed in Kensington Palace, relieved at least that Charles and Diana had separate bedrooms.”

Harry’s shock claim in the memoir is one of many that has been leaked this week including claims he had an alleged physical fight with Prince William, a “cruel” argument with Meghan and details of his time as a soldier in the British Army.

The Herald has compiled the top 10 most shocking revelations from Harry’s soon-to-be-released book here.