Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Radio host Jay-Jay Feeney’s partner granted visa lifeline to stay in Auckland

Sophie Neville
Woman's Day·
7 mins to read

After a heartbreaking immigration battle, Jay-Jay Feeney’s Algerian boyfriend, Minou, is here to stay. Photo / Babiche Martens

After a heartbreaking immigration battle, Jay-Jay Feeney’s Algerian boyfriend, Minou, is here to stay. Photo / Babiche Martens

True love is a wonderful thing, but Jay-Jay Feeney has learned that when it’s of the long-distance kind, it feels like a wild rollercoaster of emotion.

After a heartbreaking year apart, the Kiwi radio legend and her Algerian boyfriend, Minou, have just enjoyed a blissful couple of months together, soaking

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save