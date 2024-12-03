Local media reported at the time that a piece of Hutchinson’s wedding dress was left in the grille of the rental car.

In a South Carolina court this week, Komoroski admitted to reckless homicide and was sentenced to 25 years' jail.

Komoroski wept as she apologised to her victim’s family.

“This is the worst decision I have ever made in my life. Due to my poor decisions a beautiful wife, sister and mother was taken ... all I can say is how incredibly remorseful I am.

“I want them to know how sorry I am for the bottom of my heart and that I take full responsibility for my actions. I will always be devastated, deeply ashamed and terribly sorry for what I have done,” she said.

Jamie Lee Komoroski. Photo / Charleston County Sheriff's Office

Komoroski was driving at over 100km/h in a 65km/h zone and her blood alcohol was reportedly three times over the legal limit.

Aric Hutchinson recovering in hospital. Photo / GoFundMe

Aric Hutchinson sobbed as he told the court about the last moments he spent with the love of his life.

“She said she didn’t want the night to end, I kissed her on the head, the next thing I knew I woke up in hospital,” he said.

“I don’t have joy, I don’t have passion, I don’t have drive. I am stuck in hell.

“I wish I had died that night. I wish I had seen it coming. I’d have jumped off the golf cart so that you’d only have run me over,” he said.

“For the rest of my life I’m gonna hate you,” Miller’s father Brad Warner told Komoroski.

“And when I arrive in hell, and you come there, I’ll open the door for you.”