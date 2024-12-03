A US man who survived the crash that killed his bride on their wedding night has revealed his beloved’s tragic final words as the woman responsible for her death admitted guilt and was sentenced to 25 years behind bars.
Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson were leaving their wedding reception in a golf cart in April 2023 when drunken 26-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski drove her rented car into the couple at speed.
Heartbreaking video was released by family of the couple’s first dance and a photo taken just moments before the tragedy shows the pair smiling widely as friends and family celebrate their union.
Miller died at the scene, wearing her wedding dress, and Hutchinson survived with traumatic brain injuries and broken bones.
“I want them to know how sorry I am for the bottom of my heart and that I take full responsibility for my actions. I will always be devastated, deeply ashamed and terribly sorry for what I have done,” she said.
Komoroski was driving at over 100km/h in a 65km/h zone and her blood alcohol was reportedly three times over the legal limit.
Aric Hutchinson sobbed as he told the court about the last moments he spent with the love of his life.
“She said she didn’t want the night to end, I kissed her on the head, the next thing I knew I woke up in hospital,” he said.
“I don’t have joy, I don’t have passion, I don’t have drive. I am stuck in hell.
“I wish I had died that night. I wish I had seen it coming. I’d have jumped off the golf cart so that you’d only have run me over,” he said.
“For the rest of my life I’m gonna hate you,” Miller’s father Brad Warner told Komoroski.
“And when I arrive in hell, and you come there, I’ll open the door for you.”