Jacinda Ardern calls on children to submit Christmas card designs for Govt competition

Jacinda Ardern is calling on young Kiwis to unleash their creativity this weekend. Photo / Instagram

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has suggested that New Zealand children take some time this weekend to come up with their own Christmas card design for the Government's annual competition.

Writing to New Zealand parents on Instagram, the Prime Minister put out a "last call for entries" for the Christmas card competition.

"Weather a bit rubbish outside? Looking for something to entertain the little ones? I'm here to help! We're doing a last call for entries for our Christmas card design competition," Ardern wrote, alongside a photo showing some of the designs.

"Every year (since I took on this job) I've asked children and young people to help design the front of my Christmas card. We've already had entries coming in, but I'd love to see even more," the PM added.

How to enter

• Entries can be sent directly to the Prime Minister via email primeminister@parliament.govt.nz or by post to Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Freepost Parliament, Private Bag 18 888, Parliament Buildings, Wellington 6160.

• Entrants are asked to include the artist's name, age and postal address in the email body, or on the back of the design (if posting it in).

• Entries close at 5pm, on Wednesday, November 11.