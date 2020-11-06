Clarke Gayford posts tribute to partner Jacinda Ardern on day new Government sworn in

Not one for regular public displays of affection on social media, Clarke Gayford couldn't help himself today, as his fiancee, Jacinda Ardern, was officially sworn in as Prime Minister of New Zealand for the second time.

Gayford attended the ceremony at the Beehive in Wellington this morning, alongside Ardern's parents and sister, as well as members of his family.

"Was nice having both our families in town for the official appointment of the new Government this morning," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him and Ardern together.

"While the last 3 years have been a bit of a blur there are still moments like this where I wonder how on earth I ended up here hitched to the @jacindaardern express," he added.

The Prime Minister posted a photo of the new Government after the official confirmation ceremony, followed by a picture of the new Cabinet before its first meeting.

On her Instagram Stories, she posted a family shot of herself, with her mother, father and sister, at the Beehive.

Ardern shared a photo of her family. Photo / Instagram

Ardern and the other government ministers were sworn in at the Beehive this morning, taking their oaths or affirmations during a ceremony at the Government House.

Government-General Dame Patsy Reddy, who led the ceremony, said the formation of a new Government is always a "momentous" moment for the country.

Ardern swore an oath of allegiance: "I, Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern, solemnly, sincerely, and truly declare and affirm, that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, her heirs and successors, according to law."