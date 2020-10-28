The bad habits Kiwis find least attractive in their partner

New Zealanders find smoking more unattractive in a potential partner than a criminal record according to new research. Photo / Getty Images

A criminal past isn't a deal-breaker for Kiwis lovers, but the thought of smooching someone who has been smoking cigarettes is a solid yeah-nah.

That is according to a new survey which found that New Zealanders find smoking more unattractive in a potential partner than a criminal record, with a massive 38 per cent of Kiwis saying they detest the habit.

The Shosa study was conducted by an independent research firm and surveyed 1000 adults across New Zealand, highlighting a number of bad habits that have reportedly intensified as a result of the pandemic.

Psychologist Sara Chatwin says it's interesting to see how offensive Kiwis find smoking and says it "flies in face of the emphasis we put on good health".

"The odour of smoke hangs around on skin and clothing and that's pretty unattractive.

"I think the smell has a lot to do with it too, people are reluctant to want to kiss a smoker as they may not enjoy the taste, similarly addiction or dependence is not attractive for many people."

Nail-biting and workaholism were also high up on the list, as well as 28 per cent of people saying a criminal past was an issue. And 21 per cent noted bad breath was unacceptable and physical traits like blemished skin and dandruff ranked under 5 per cent.

The research also found when it comes to barriers to having a healthier lifestyle, overeating was the most likely habit Kiwis wanted to change and rated highest by 38 per cent of survey respondents.

Excess consumption of alcohol was the next most likely vice with 13 per cent, followed by workaholism at 12 per cent and nail-biting at 12 per cent.

The impact of the pandemic has increased the level at which some habits have a negative impact on their own healthy lifestyle. In particular, almost half per cent of Kiwis say their alcohol consumption had increased and a whopping 45 per cent say they are overeating more.

Chatwin also said the increase in habits such as over-eating, nail-biting, excessive consumption of alcohol and workaholism were all covert coping mechanisms that were easy to hide while in lockdown or at restricted social levels.

"Kiwis have had more time on their hands and their anxiety levels seem to have increased so many looked for these things to provide them with some comfort during the trying times. People tend to be resistant to change and often allow bad habits to kick in during times of stress."

The research also investigated the consumption of e-cigarettes with almost a quarter adult New Zealanders having tried vaping at some stage.

The study found 13 per cent of adults had used e-cigarettes as a smoking cessation aid while 11 per cent had tried it for another reason.

Males were more likely than females to have used electronic cigarettes to quit smoking (16 per cent vs 11 per cent) while females were more likely to have vaped for another reason (12 per cent vs 11 per cent).

Nabhik Gupta, spokesman for e-cigarette retailer Shosha, which commissioned the research says it is concerning to see increased consumption of cigarettes as a result of the pandemic.

"We know that stress is a key factor in cigarette consumption and a prolonged period of uncertainty such as the pandemic may exacerbate these cravings.

"What we need to be concerned about as a nation is the impact of excessive consumption of carcinogens such as cigarettes and alcohol on the long term health outcomes of New Zealanders."