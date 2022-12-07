The first three episodes of the six-part documentary series will drop on Netflix on December 8th. Video / Netflix

Meghan Markle has been branded a “bully” by a former Buckingham Palace aide.

Speaking to the Times an anonymous ex-employee said the Duchess of Sussex is so much of a bully that if the aide speaks out they fear they will be taken to court.

“It’s all a game for her. And she is loving it,” the person said adding that Meghan is telling “lies”.

The former employee has not come forward publicly as they are bound by confidentiality agreements banning them from speaking out about Prince Harry and Meghan’s claims regarding their mistreatment at the hands of The Firm.

The news outlet reported that if the former aide did speak out, they would be sued by the Palace not Meghan so the former employee has chosen to “remain silent out of respect for the Crown”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the Royal family in 2020. Photo / AP

The ex-staff member went on to say the only thing that would change their mind is “if they keep attacking us and our characters, reputation etc, we need to feel we are equally supported by the Royal Family”.

The former aide said they are calling for Buckingham Palace to “step up” and lift the non-disclosure agreements so they can share their version of the truth.

Speaking to the Times they said, “The only way to end it once and for good is for us to be allowed to speak, and for the Palace to firmly reject their lies.”

The news comes ahead of Harry and Meghan’s six-episode Netflix docuseries which is scheduled to release its first three episodes tonight.

Earlier this week a bombshell second trailer was released in which the Californian-based royal slammed the royal “hierarchy”.

Due to be released in two parts, with the first dropping tonight and the second on December 15, the trailer sees a tearful Meghan tell Harry, “they’re never going to protect you” and aims to show huge comparisons between her and Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana.

Meghan wipes away tears in a clip. Photo / Netflix

The trailer appears to reveal the main message of the docuseries which was initially thought to be Harry and Meghan’s love story. However, based on the recent trailer it looks as though it is about the “hierarchy of the family”.

According to Netflix the “unprecedented series” will run in six episodes and explore “from the early days of the couple’s courtship to the challenges and controversies that prompted them to step back from the royal family”.

The bio for the series also reveals it will include interviews with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s friends and family as well as historians and journalists.