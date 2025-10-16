Advertisement
How to tell if a supermarket special is the real deal

Nikki Birrell
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

You picked all the 'specials' yet the receipt still makes your eyes water - learn how to spot a real bargain.

We’ve all felt it – that small thrill when you spot a yellow “special” tag on the shelf or see a loyalty discount appear on your receipt. But in New Zealand, not every bargain is what it seems. Watchdogs say pricing errors and misleading promotions may be costing shoppers millions

