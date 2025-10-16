You picked all the 'specials' yet the receipt still makes your eyes water - learn how to spot a real bargain.

How to tell if a supermarket special is the real deal

We’ve all felt it – that small thrill when you spot a yellow “special” tag on the shelf or see a loyalty discount appear on your receipt. But in New Zealand, not every bargain is what it seems. Watchdogs say pricing errors and misleading promotions may be costing shoppers millions each year, and some supermarkets are now facing criminal charges for alleged breaches of the Fair Trading Act.

What the law says

Under the Fair Trading Act 1986, retailers must not mislead or deceive consumers about prices or promotions. Advertising a discount that is not genuine, or charging more at the checkout than the shelf price, can breach the act.

The Commerce Commission has warned that supermarket pricing inaccuracies “can lead to consumers paying more than they should”. Grocery Commissioner Pierre van Heerden said in May 2024 that if even a small percentage of transactions are wrong, “New Zealanders could be losing tens of millions of dollars a year from supermarket pricing errors”.

In December 2024, the Commission announced it had filed criminal charges under the Fair Trading Act against Woolworths New Zealand Ltd and the operators of Pak’nSave Silverdale and Pak’nSave Mill Street for alleged inaccurate pricing and misleading “specials”. The companies have said they are cooperating fully and the proceedings are ongoing.