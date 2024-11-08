Heat is another important factor. Traditionally, paella is cooked over an open flame or a gas burner, which provides even, controllable heat. If using a stove, ensure that the heat source reaches across the entire base of the pan. Even heat distribution is key to cooking the rice properly without burning.

Use as large a flat pan as you have - to mimic the traditional way paella is cooked, like that above. Photo / Supplied

The perfect sofrito

The base of a great paella is the sofrito, a mixture of finely chopped onions, garlic, tomatoes, and peppers cooked slowly in olive oil. This combination forms the foundation of the dish, infusing the rice with depth and richness.

Cook the sofrito until it’s thick and almost paste-like, with the oil beginning to separate. Taking your time with this step enhances the flavour of the entire dish, setting the stage for the layers that follow.

Choosing the right rice

The type of rice used in paella is non-negotiable. Bomba or Calasparra rice, both short-grain varieties from Spain, are ideal because they absorb liquid without breaking apart, resulting in perfectly cooked grains that remain separate. These rice types can absorb nearly three times their volume in liquid, soaking up the broth’s flavours while maintaining their structure. Avoid using long-grain rice as it doesn’t have the same absorbency or texture.

Choosing the right kind of rise is critical.

Building the flavour

A quality stock or broth is essential for the perfect paella. Whether you’re making a seafood, chicken or vegetable paella, the stock should match the ingredients to ensure a cohesive taste. Infusing the broth with saffron adds the dish’s signature golden hue and subtle earthiness. If saffron isn’t readily available, a pinch of smoked paprika can also enhance the flavour profile, providing a slightly smoky undertone.

The no-stir rule

One of the biggest mistakes in making paella is treating it like risotto by constantly stirring. Once the rice is added to the pan, it’s important to spread it evenly and then leave it undisturbed. Stirring releases starches, which can make the dish creamy rather than allowing it to develop the crispy socarrat. Letting the rice cook without interference ensures that it absorbs the flavours while forming a beautiful crust on the bottom.

Achieving the socarrat

The hallmark of a great paella is the socarrat, the crispy, caramelised layer of rice that forms at the bottom of the pan. Achieving this requires a balance of heat and timing. During the final minutes of cooking, increase the heat slightly to toast the rice at the bottom. Listen for a faint crackling sound - this indicates the socarrat is forming. Be careful not to overdo it, as burnt rice will ruin the dish. When done right, the socarrat adds a delicious texture and depth of flavour that is truly the essence of a traditional paella.

Resting and serving

Once the paella is cooked, remove it from the heat and let it rest for about five minutes. This resting period allows the flavours to settle and the rice to finish steaming. Serve the paella straight from the pan, preferably outdoors with friends and family, as the dish was originally intended to be enjoyed.

Achieving the perfect paella isn’t as daunting as it seems. With the right techniques and a bit of attention to detail, this classic dish can become a regular feature in your kitchen, bringing a taste of Spain to your table.

