How to make a perfect toasted sandwich at home

The fillings are where you can get creative. Classic options like ham and cheese; cheese, onion and tomato; cheese, ham and pineapple or cheese and tinned spaghetti are an instant nostalgia trip. But for a more gourmet touch, consider other combinations.

Our favourites include: tuna, cheese and jalapenos; caramelised onion, cheese and ham; pastrami, cheese, gherkins, mustard and sauerkraut; goat cheese, apricot relish and prosciutto, to name but a few. But your choices are only limited by your imagination. Get creative and layer up your favourite ingredients. The key is to balance flavours and textures - pair something creamy with something crunchy, or combine salty with sweet.

It’s important to remember that less is often more when it comes to fillings. Overloading your sandwich can lead to uneven toasting and a messy eating experience. Aim for two to three fillings, ensuring that each one is evenly distributed across the bread.

3. Layering the ingredients

The way you layer your sandwich can affect its overall taste and texture. A good rule of thumb is to place cheese closest to the bread, which helps it melt evenly and acts as a barrier to prevent the bread from getting soggy.

Johns told the Herald that the Swiss cheese in his award-winning toasted sandwich provided a (tasty) barrier between the sourdough bread and the wet ingredients.

If you’re using vegetables or any other moisture-rich ingredients, place them in the centre, sandwiched between drier ingredients like meat or additional cheese.

If you’re using condiments such as mustard or mayonnaise, spread them thinly and evenly on both slices of bread. This ensures that every bite has the right amount of flavour without making the sandwich too wet.

4. Butter or oil the bread

To achieve a golden, crispy exterior, lightly butter or oil the outside of the bread before toasting. This step is crucial for getting that perfect crunch. Softened butter works best, as it spreads easily and evenly. Alternatively, you can brush the bread with olive oil for a slightly different flavour and a crispier texture. For a more indulgent sandwich, consider using garlic butter or a herb-infused oil to add an extra layer of taste.

5. Mastering the toasting process

There are several ways to toast your sandwich, each offering different results. A sandwich press is the easiest method, providing even heat and a consistent result. Preheat the press and cook the sandwich until it’s golden brown and the cheese has melted, typically about 3-5 minutes.

If you don’t have a sandwich press, a frying pan works just as well. Heat the pan over medium heat and place the sandwich in the centre. Use a spatula to press down gently, ensuring even contact with the pan. Cook each side for about 3 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy. For a more evenly toasted sandwich, consider covering the pan with a lid to trap heat and help the cheese melt faster.

You can also use a grill or oven. Preheat the grill to medium-high and place the sandwich on a baking tray. Grill for 2-3 minutes on each side, keeping a close eye to prevent burning.

6. Serving the sandwich

Once toasted, let the sandwich rest for a minute or two before slicing. This allows the cheese to set slightly, making it easier to cut and preventing the fillings from spilling out. Serve your toasted sandwich with a side of crisps, a light salad, or simply on its own for a quick and satisfying meal.

By following these steps, you can elevate your toasted sandwich from a simple snack to a gourmet experience, all from the comfort of your home.

New Zealand Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including the pantry items with the longest shelf lives, how to get the most out of vinegar, and whether spreads, condiments and chocolate go in the fridge or pantry.