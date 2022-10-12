Lynda Topp plays Karen O'Leary's onscreen mum in Wellington Paranormal. Photo / Supplied

Karen O'Leary is a comedian, reality show star and an early childhood educator but first and foremost, she's an advocate for inclusion and diversity.

Speaking to the Herald via Zoom, the Wellington Paranormal star says her recent work commitments – including audio describing for World Sight Day – come from a place of wanting to make New Zealand more inclusive.

"I thought, why would I not want to be part of that?" the star says of her work for World Sight Day, which involves explaining the language, facial expressions and even actions like going from one place to another to low-vision New Zealanders.

"It's a really positive thing and you can't help but feel uplifted by that."

O'Leary's desire to make Aotearoa a more inclusive and representative place could debatably be inspired by Lynda and Jools Topp, best known as the Topp Twins.

The star has a special relationship with the twins and not only because Lynda played her onscreen mum in comedy show Wellington Paranormal, but because of sharing common ground when it comes to values.

"I think just their legacy and the amount that they've contributed in terms of so many things, not just obviously music and absolutely comedy, yes. But also - and for me, really close to home - the fact that they existed and were absolutely proud of themselves as two lesbian women."

As the twins continue their battle against cancer, O'Leary can't help but gush over their constant strength.

"It's pretty great that they never shied away from who they were and they were openly out and proud.

"I think, you know, for a lot of people of my generation, they were kind of like the only visibility that we had in terms of people that were gay or lesbian in any kind of entertainment."

Her admiration for the twins and kinda, sorta, maybe, mother-daughter relationship with Lynda - her on-screen mum - is what led her to say yes to hosting the Topp Twins Tribute Concert on November 7.

"It's almost a no-brainer," she says.

However, O'Leary reveals she finds herself in many situations - including acting - because she really struggles to say no.

Karen O'Leary accidentally got into acting. Photo / Supplied

It's part of the reason she's involved in audio describing for World Sight Day, but she sees being asked as a real honour rather than anything.

"These kinds of projects are the ones that I think, they make a real difference to me in terms of feeling like I am hopefully helping groups of people around New Zealand to just have a better, cooler life."

She goes on to share that being a part of the day is so important to her because of "the benefit and the value it can provide to such a huge amount of people across New Zealand in such an inclusive way", but admits it wasn't exactly an easy task.

"Obviously I'm not a trained audio describer, and I now know why I'm not," the Celebrity Treasure Island star jokes.

For the low vision population of New Zealand - which affects approximately 180,000 people - they may be able to see parts of television shows but O'Leary says it's all the other parts they are missing out on that are more vital than you might think such as body language, facial expressions and even actions like going from one place to another.

"I had a great time!" Karen O'Leary says of her Celebrity Treasure Island experience. Photo / Supplied

She uses Treasure Island as an example: "If you think about Treasure Island, a lot of what's going on is not what we are saying. It's in the action that happens in the challenges.

"It's in my evil-eye looks to Mike King and all of that stuff. If that wasn't described, lots of people would be missing out on it."

The star also slips in that if her time on the show taught her anything, it's valuing "good" people, and those who celebrate and appreciate diversity.

O'Leary's key role in spreading the message this World Sight Day is not only to help those with low vision have the "richness" of a viewing experience but to show how a little bit of empathy can go a long way.

"I have just always been someone that cares about others," she says pondering where exactly her empathy comes from. "I think that there's so much more value in being that way rather than being someone who's a little bit more self-serving."

Empathy is something she is determined to pass on to her 11-year-old son Melvyn, who she shares with partner Eilish Wilson. But as all parents know, instilling values in your kids can be easier said than done.

After more than 20 years of experience in early childhood, O'Leary explains, "It's about having really open and honest conversations with people and children and helping them to realise they are different to everyone else."

The admission may sound tough but, says O'Leary, upfront discussions are important because "We're not all the same. And the different things about us should be what is celebrated because they make the world an interesting place."

And that's exactly what she thinks about her participation in World Sight Day. So if there is one thing she wants New Zealanders to try on this celebratory day it's giving audio describing a chance a go.

"You can just walk around the house audio describing what you're doing.

"Sometimes it's easy, but sometimes it's very tricky."

World Sight Day (WSD) is an international day of awareness held every October to focus attention on the global issue of eye health.