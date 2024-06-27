Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

How do you know if you want to have a baby? - Isabeau Brimeau

By Isabeau Brimeau
6 mins to read
The decision of whether or not to have children can be a difficult one for many women. Photo / Getty Images

The decision of whether or not to have children can be a difficult one for many women. Photo / Getty Images

Isabeau Brimeau is a London-based Kiwi freelance writer and advertising professional

OPINION

Being single in your 30s is liberating, confusing and on the odd occasion a little bit soul-crushing.

In the past year

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle