Steve Braunias: When is it too late to have children? A dad’s perspective

Steve Braunias
4 mins to read
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro had children at the age of 83 and 79, respectively, but is becoming a dad late in life a bad thing? Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Steve Braunias considers the ups and downs of becoming a father later in life

I said, “So how old were you when your youngest was born?” We met this week at a fairly cheap

