Retirement cancelled: What it's like to be 50, single and raising two grandkids

15 minutes to read
NZ Herald
By Daya Willis

Warning: This article discusses drug use and family violence

Kelly* is one of an estimated 10,000 grandparents raising 16,000 grandchildren fulltime in New Zealand. She shares her story of heartbreak, hope and unconditional love

