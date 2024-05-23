Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Divorce stories: Woman’s husband had affair, then she realised he was a narcissist

By Rebecca Barry Hill
7 mins to read
Narcissistic infidelity can be particularly painful, and the narcissistic person may be unapologetic, blame you, and quickly fly into self-preservation mode. Photo / Getty Images

Narcissistic infidelity can be particularly painful, and the narcissistic person may be unapologetic, blame you, and quickly fly into self-preservation mode. Photo / Getty Images

Tales from the divorcee trenches: how to co-parent with an emotional abuser

Emily* had been married for 10 years when she discovered her husband was having an affair. It had been going on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle