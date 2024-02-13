Voyager 2023 media awards
Single this Valentine’s Day? What it’s like to be looking for love in NZ

By Sinead Corcoran Dye
12 mins to read
What does 'single' look and feel like for different age groups and genders? Photo / 123rf

Four single Kiwi men and women in different age groups tell Sinead Corcoran Dye what it’s like to be without a partner.

‘I’ve given up trying.’

Eleanor, (age 28), business owner, has been single for

