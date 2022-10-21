Voyager 2022 media awards
How bookstagram and #BookTok staged a people power revolution

Joanna Wane
5 mins to read
Waihi bookstagrammer Tash Murray specialises in thrillers and serial killers.

Joanna Wane looks at the rising influence of bookstagrammers, who are all about how a book makes them feel.

Not everyone wept when the New York Times disappeared behind a paywall in 2011. Good riddance,

