All about Eve: Antonia Prebble on playing a kick-ass Hitchcock heroine

8 minutes to read
Joanna Wane
By
Joanna Wane

Feature writer - Canvas magazine

North by Northwest star Antonia Prebble talks to Joanna Wane about playing a kick-ass Hitchcock heroine who's the smartest person on stage

When Alfred Hitchcock cast Eva Marie Saint as the blonde bombshell in North

