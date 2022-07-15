Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Lifestyle

Kiwi director on Tim Roth, gay bashing and breaking the rules

11 minutes to read
Joanna Wane
By
Joanna Wane

Feature writer - Canvas magazine

Welby Ings' new film, which stars Tim Roth as an alcoholic boxing coach, finally fulfils a commitment made to his dying partner more than 20 years ago. He talks to Joanna Wane about what it

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.