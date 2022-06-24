Voyager 2021 media awards
A woman of passion: The love story that almost cost Whina Cooper everything

10 minutes to read
Joanna Wane
Joanna Wane

Feature writer - Canvas magazine

A new feature film out this week on the remarkable life of Dame Whina Cooper portrays a woman of passion, on and off the marae. Joanna Wane talks to Vinnie Bennett and James Rolleston about

