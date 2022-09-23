Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Through Her Eyes: International correspondent Rania Abouzeid's life on the front line

Joanna Wane
By
4 mins to read
Rania Abouzeid in the Afghan capital of Kabul, 2018.

Rania Abouzeid in the Afghan capital of Kabul, 2018.

Born in Wellington and now based in Beirut, international correspondent, author and documentary film-maker Rania Abouzeid challenges Western perceptions of female oppression in the Arab world. As told to Joanna Wane

I became a journalist

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.