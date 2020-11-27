House of horrors? Woman's viral Twitter photo shows creepy demon nun hiding outside window

A woman has gone viral after sharing a photo of a creepy nun outside her bedroom window. Photo / Twitter

A woman's tweet with an image of a creepy "demon nun" lurking outside her bedroom window has gone viral.

The US woman posted the images on Twitter, showing an eerie figure peering around the curtains.

The image turned out to be just a reflection from her television, which was showing the cover image of the 2019 movie "A Nun's Curse".

I almost left my whole family in this house 🤣 naked & all 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kLILX9xaZ4 — lil miss sunshine (@august_reigns) November 23, 2020

However, the woman said she got a real fright before realising the more logical explanation for what was going on.

"I almost left my whole family in this house, naked and all," she wrote on Twitter.

Her tweet has had nearly half a million "likes" and has been retweeted more than 80,000 times.

"IT'S F***ING MIDNIGHT I WON'T BE ABLE TO SLEEP NOW," one person replied.

"I would've been gone before I even had the chance to realise that b**** was a reflection," someone else said.

Some Twitter users were not fully convinced the nun peering through the curtains was actually a reflection.

"To be absolutely honest, I'm not all that sure it's a reflection," one person said.

"Yes! Because on the screen she's frowning but the reflection there's a slight grin / smirk," someone else said.

"Exactly! I think it's time to move out," another Twitter user said.