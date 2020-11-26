Fifty Shades Of Grey star Jamie Dornan on receiving terrifying fan mail

A fan has accused married actor Jamie Dornan of fathering a child with his co-star Dakota Johnson. Photo / Getty Images

Jamie Dornan received "freaky" fan mail in lockdown.

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star was sent a bizarre collage of photos of himself as a child.

Speaking to Variety magazine about the bizarre fan mail, he shared: "Someone saying that it was my kid, and my wife should know that I have this kid whose seven-years-old. I think they were trying to say that the kid was mine and Dakota Johnson's, and we'd had this baby while we made the first 'Fifty Shades' movie. It piqued our interest, let's say. It was a bit freaky."

Meanwhile, Jamie previously insisted he will "appreciate" the small things more when the coronavirus pandemic is over and is looking forward to doing all the things he has missed.

Taking to Instagram, he shared: "When this is all over I'll appreciate these things more ... People who work in the health sector. In fact, ALL people.

"Hugging my friends. Playing gold. Sun. Watching golf. Wind. Watching rugby. Rain. Watching football. Snow. A good wine list. The ocean. Travel. Work. Guinness on Draft. Restaurants. Pubs. Shops. The cinema. Live music. Life. (sic)"

Jamie had previously opened up about his mental health, admitting he suffered with depression after four of his friends died a year after his mother passed away.

He shared: "Yeah my mum died when I was 16 that was obviously a life-altering, insane, horrendous thing to happen. Then four of my mates killed themselves in a car crash when I was 17."

"I had a very rough couple of years that I guess I'm still dealing with both of [those] things today, every day. But I guess they were very acute still then, and I drank a lot of everything but I had this summer where I'd go out a lot, drink, not really achieve anything."