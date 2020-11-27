Singer Peter Andre's terrifying brush with death revealed

Peter Andre is going to launch a career as an online fitness instructor. Photo / Getty Images

Singer Peter Andre had a terrifying brush with death as a child.

The 47-year-old star returned to his childhood home in Harrow, London in the latest episode of "The Andres", where his brother Danny explained how he was lucky to survive a freak car accident.

Walking around the area, Danny told Peter: "You guys were playing out the back, or sitting in the grass having a picnic or whatever with mum, and mum takes you inside; 10 minutes later a car crashes through the back wall and stops exactly where the kids were sitting. It made the papers."

Peter recently revealed he is planning to launch a new career as a health and fitness guru.

The "Mysterious Girl" hitmaker is launching a diet and exercise channel online, where he aims to advise people on how to enjoy meals while staying healthy.

Peter said: "As well as our YouTube channel, 'Life with the Andres', I'll also be launching a fitness and cooking channel. I want to show people they can eat the foods they want and counteract it with exercise and making subtle changes. I've been training since I was 13 so I know all the old and new styles of training and I can help people of all ages and abilities."

Andre also hinted he could even teach the occasional exercise class on the channel.

"Here's a bit of trivia for you - I'm also a fully qualified body pump instructor, so you may see a class or two from me on that - but don't expect me to be wearing lycra," he added.