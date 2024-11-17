Sam and Dom Milner's homemade sausage roll. Photo / Air Fryer Easy Everyday: 140 Super-Simple, Delicious Recipes
This recipe is adaptable for any occasion - and it’s all done in an air fryer.
Sausage rolls in the air fryer are a must. You can make full-sized sausage rolls like the bakery, or make smaller mini sausage rolls for parties. We love to have them in the summer for picnics, for afternoon tea or as a mid-morning snack on Christmas Day.
½ x 500g block of puff pastry (freeze the rest for another day)
1 tbsp tomato puree/paste
1 tsp dried thyme
325g seasoned sausage meat (or remove the skin from pork sausages)
1 egg, beaten for egg wash
Ketchup, to serve (optional)
Method
Dust a clean worktop and a rolling pin with flour. Roll out the puff pastry into a large rectangle measuring 30 x 20cm. Cut the rectangle in half lengthways to create two long pastry strips.
Spread a layer of tomato puree over the centre pastry strips (we find this is easiest to do with a pastry brush), leaving a 1cm gap around the edges of each for the egg wash. Sprinkle the dried thyme over the puree.
Divide the sausage meat into two portions and roll each one out into a sausage shape 30cm long. Place a sausage down the length of each pastry strip.
Brush egg wash around the bare edge of the dough, then fold the dough over to make a long sausage roll. Crimp down the edge of the log with a fork to seal it, then repeat to fold the other roll. Use a sharp knife to cut each sausage roll in half to make four large sausage rolls, then make a number of small slashes across the top of the rolls so that the steam can escape during cooking.
Carefully place the sausage rolls into the air fryer basket/drawer, spreading them out. I can normally fit four sausage rolls in a basket, or two in each dual drawer. Brush the tops of the rolls with egg wash.
Set the temperature to 180ºC and cook for 10 minutes. Brush them with a little more egg wash, then cook for another three minutes, or until cooked through and golden. Serve warm or cold – they are delicious with ketchup.
Make party rolls If you want smaller sausage rolls for a party, simply cut them smaller. Once you have cut them into four, cut each one into quarters, so that you have 16 party-sized rolls. If cooking party sausage rolls, a total heating time of eight minutes will be perfect.
Extracted from Air Fryer Easy Everyday: 140 Super-Simple, Delicious Recipes by Sam Milner and Dom Milner, $39.99, published by Quarto.