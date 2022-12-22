The Duchess of Sussex claims that Buckingham Palace used her to protect other members of the royal family. Video / Netflix

Kate, the Princess of Wales reportedly feels “betrayed” by Prince Harry.

Kate was once close to the Duke of Sussex and she, Prince William and Harry were often seen together. However, all that has changed in recent years and it’s reportedly taken a toll on the princess.

Following the release of Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Netflix docuseries, a source spoke to US Weekly explaining: “Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her, too, especially as the pair used to be so close.”

The source also revealed details of how Prince William feels about the docuseries, saying, the Prince of Wales “isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate.”

“He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job.”

Current reports claim the working royals have not watched Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show, but they asked their aides to tune in and brief them about what happened.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex referenced the couple multiple times throughout their six-episode docuseries.

Meghan claimed the couple did not hug her when they first met.

“When Will and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time, they came over for dinner,” Meghan said. “I remember I was in ripped jeans and barefoot.”

“Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger,” she added. “I didn’t realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.”

She then appeared to make a dig at the royals saying: “I guess I’d start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside,” adding: “There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”

A friend of Kate’s has since hit back at the claims telling People Magazine, “Kate is a big hugger”.

The friend went on to say the princess is not only “warm and friendly” but usually greets everyone with a “big hug and a kiss” even going as far as to say it’s an act that comes “naturally” to the mother of three.

During the docuseries, Harry alleged his brother “screamed and shouted” at him during crisis talks about “Megxit” and despite receiving a text from Harry while filming the docuseries, the brothers’ relationship still remains fractured.







