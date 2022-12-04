Mandana Dayani ran the Sussex's Archewell for less than 18 months before stepping down. Photo / Getty Images

Mandana Dayani ran the Sussex's Archewell for less than 18 months before stepping down. Photo / Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to take “full lead” of their company ahead of a pivotal few weeks in the public eye, after one of their most senior aides left her role.

Mandana Dayani, who has run Archewell for less than 18 months, has stepped down from her role by mutual agreement, and will not be replaced, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The duke and duchess will now take “new leadership roles” at the company, their spokesman has confirmed.

The departure comes ahead of a critical period in the Sussexes’ new lives, in which they will launch their Netflix documentary and Prince Harry will publish his memoir.

The couple will be in the public eye at events including this week’s Ripple of Hope Awards in which they will be recognised for what its host described as having the “moral courage” to take a stand against “structural racism” within the monarchy.

Dayani has been described as both president and chief operating officer of Archewell, and is the latest departure from the Sussexes’ team following their former global press secretary and a chief of staff.

A spokesman said: “Ms Dayani has been an integral part of Archewell and we are grateful for her passion, commitment and leadership.

“Ms Dayani was brought on during their parental leave to move the company and its projects forward. She has continued to shape its vision and future successfully.

Archewell is a non-profit organisation that was founded in 2020 by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Photo / Getty Images

“Her transition was mutually planned, with intent for the duke and duchess to now take full lead of their company.

“There will be no replacement for this position, and Ms Dayani is fully supportive of the duke and duchess in their new leadership roles, and they remain friends.”