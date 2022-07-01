Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Lifestyle

'I spent a month talking to strangers to see if it would make me happier. Here's what happened.'

14 minutes to read
By
Greg Bruce

Feature Writer

Greg Bruce tries the talking cure.

In a recent New York Times article discussing people's misconceptions, including her own, about what makes a happy life, Yale University Professor Laurie Santos, teacher of The Science of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.