Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Athletes, Warriors and Heroes: The man behind Auckland Museum's Ancient Greeks exhibition

4 minutes to read
Encounter the fascinating civilisation of the Ancient Greeks, and the Athletes, Warriors, and Heroes that laid a legacy still influential millennia later. Video / NZ Herald

Encounter the fascinating civilisation of the Ancient Greeks, and the Athletes, Warriors, and Heroes that laid a legacy still influential millennia later. Video / NZ Herald

By
Greg Bruce

Feature Writer

Curator Peter Higgs looks out the window and sees more than just his garden.

I've got an office at the British Museum. For 15 years, I used to go in every day. I'd get the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.