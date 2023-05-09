Two characters at the King's coronation have been called into question. Photos / Twitter

As the world watched King Charles being crowned, so too did a dark figure standing in the doorway of the abbey, shrouded in a hooded black cloak and a chilling air of mystery.

But the truth about this sinister figure, spotted by royal watchers and pointed out on social media as the Grim Reaper, has been revealed.

Taking to Twitter during the coronation broadcast on Saturday night, one user asked: “Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey?”

While another tweeted: “Anyone else see the Grim Reaper make an appearance at the Coronation?” and shared footage of the theatrical character dashing across the entryway.

Anyone else just notice the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey? 👀#Coronation pic.twitter.com/77s4XIY17i — Joe (@realjoegreeeen) May 6, 2023

But according to the New York Post, the scurrying spectre was in fact a verger: someone who is not a member of the abbey’s clergy, but who assists in church services and sometimes carries a rod ahead of a bishop or priest.

With the truth unbeknown to viewers, some claimed the verger was “Diana getting her revenge” or “Queen Elizabeth bout take her crown back. [sic]”

And of course, there were some who mused the cloaked figure was Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, who had in fact opted to stay home in California with her children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 18 months.

Prince Harry and Meghan with their children Archie and Lilibet, in 2021 Christmas card.

It wasn’t the only time it was suggested Markle had snuck into the historic ceremony, which her husband, Prince Harry, attended - amid what would be noted as an extremely short trip to his homeland.

It was suggested the former Suits actress had been spotted in the abbey, wearing a wig, glasses and a moustache in order to attend the ceremony in stealth.

“[Meghan], you’re not fooling us …” wrote a Twitter user, posting an image of a man who is in fact lauded composer Sir Karl Jenkins.

Meanwhile, another viewer decided Jenkins was actually actress Tilda Swinton “deep in character”.

“Just wait until the polyjuice potion wears off,” another commented in reference to the transformation potion used in Harry Potter.

It appears Jenkins stayed true to form for the remainder of the ceremony.







