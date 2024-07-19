Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Greenlane Clinical Centre eye specialist on changing NZ lives - and outlooks - with prosthetics

Joanna Wane
By
9 mins to read
Ophthalmologist Dr Kathleeya Stang-Veldhouse with mentor Dr Keith Pine, who's taken her on as an apprentice in the complex art of making prosthetic eyes. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ophthalmologist Dr Kathleeya Stang-Veldhouse with mentor Dr Keith Pine, who's taken her on as an apprentice in the complex art of making prosthetic eyes. Photo / Dean Purcell

She’s sung for the King of Thailand but Auckland ophthalmologist Kathleeya Stang-Veldhouse has found her creative calling in the meticulous process required to make prosthetic eyes. Joanna Wane pays a visit to the Greenlane Clinical

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle