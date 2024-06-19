Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Lack of access to lifesaving cancer drugs forces Kiwi patients across the Tasman

Joanna Wane
By
8 mins to read
Auckland teacher Anne Goulter flies to Sydney every week to access a lifesaving cancer drug not available in New Zealand. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland teacher Anne Goulter flies to Sydney every week to access a lifesaving cancer drug not available in New Zealand. Photo / Dean Purcell

A weekly trip to Sydney is keeping Anne Goulter alive, but she warns New Zealanders are missing out on cancer “wonder drugs” coming down the pipeline.

Every morning, Auckland school teacher Anne Goulter slips a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle