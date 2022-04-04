St Vincent, Billy Porter and Trevor Noah wearing the shades of the day. Photos / Getty Images

St Vincent, Billy Porter and Trevor Noah wearing the shades of the day. Photos / Getty Images

Stars of the music industry are often far more daring in their dress than their silver screen counterparts. So the biggest red carpet event in the singing and songwriting world, the annual Grammy Awards, promises some extravagant gowns and iconic style moments.

As celebrities take to the red carpet, a penchant for purples and pinks has emerged. From Laverne Cox's magenta mane to host Trevor Noah's pastel pink blazer, there's a clear portion of the rainbow celebrities are wearing today.

Stepping out at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, here are the best dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

Jon Batiste

John Batiste. Photo / Getty Images

With the most nominations in his harlequin-but-make-it-fashion pocket, Batiste stands out from the crowd in this fluorescent diamond and sparkles suit.

Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler. Photo / Getty Images

Performing at this year's event, Zegler's grey tulle gown brings a soft look amid some of bolder choices on the carpet today.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter. Photo / Getty Images

A red carpet icon, Porter combines Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga-inspired all-gloved-up look and the colour of the day, magenta, into this fierce monochrome look.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga. Photo / Getty Images

In what's becoming a common thread in Gaga's red carpet wardrobe, the multi-talented star brings us another old Hollywood glam look with this velvet one-shouldered gown and elegant satin train.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen. Photo / Getty Images

A vision in bubblegum pink, Teigen strikes the perfect music awards note in this flamboyant yet glamorous gown with exaggerated frills.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa. Photo / Getty Images

Trading in her dark hair for a Donatella Versace-inspired blonde mane, Lipa is head-to-toe in the aforementioned designer's early 90s look with heavy gold embellishment and harness detailing dominating her floor-length dress.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo. Photo / Getty Images

In long black gloves and a form-fitting black dress with purple detail, seven-times nominated Rodrigo speaks to two trends on this year's red carpet.

St Vincent

St Vincent. Photo / Getty Images

Metallic pink Gucci is a winning choice for St Vincent. The form fitting gown brings old Hollywood vibes but ups the ante with heavy pops of peachy pink.

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah. Photo / Getty Images

Grammy Awards host and comedian Trevor Noah is on trend with a pastel pink blazer and sharp suiting, appearing perfectly poised for whatever today's ceremony may throw at him.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox. Getty Images

Hosting E!'s red carpet coverage, Cox cuts an hour-glass figure in black lace and tulle. Adding the kind of music-industry "extra" we expect from the Grammys, she's also opted for a striking magenta mane and makeup to match.