Grammy Awards 2021: The best and worst dressed stars on the red carpet
Quick Read
Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up for a night of big wins at the Grammys, while Doja Cat vies for best dressed. Photo / Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
news.com.au
By: Nick Bond
Taylor Swift and Beyoncé could be the big winners at today's Grammy Awards, with Bey leading the pack with nine nominations, and T-Swift earning six for her surprise lockdown album Folklore.
But the lead-up to today's Grammys has not been without controversy, with superstar singers The Weeknd and Justin Bieber both boycotting today's ceremony – the former because of a lack of nominations, the latter because he was nominated in pop rather than R&B categories.
E! broadcasts live from the red carpet on Foxtel today from 9am, with the Grammys ceremony airing in New Zealand on TVNZ 2 and OnDemand from 1pm. The Grammys usually provide one of award season's more colourful red carpets - even amid the scaled-back award shows of the pandemic. See all the best celebrity photos below, as they roll in: