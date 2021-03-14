Grammy Awards 2021: The best and worst dressed stars on the red carpet

Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up for a night of big wins at the Grammys, while Doja Cat vies for best dressed. Photo / Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé could be the big winners at today's Grammy Awards, with Bey leading the pack with nine nominations, and T-Swift earning six for her surprise lockdown album Folklore.

But the lead-up to today's Grammys has not been without controversy, with superstar singers The Weeknd and Justin Bieber both boycotting today's ceremony – the former because of a lack of nominations, the latter because he was nominated in pop rather than R&B categories.

E! broadcasts live from the red carpet on Foxtel today from 9am, with the Grammys ceremony airing in New Zealand on TVNZ 2 and OnDemand from 1pm. The Grammys usually provide one of award season's more colourful red carpets - even amid the scaled-back award shows of the pandemic. See all the best celebrity photos below, as they roll in:

The sisters wear Prada! Singng sisters and AOTY noms, Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim of HAIM arrive in colour co-ordinated outfits at the Grammys. Photo / Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Best New Artist nominee, Noah Cyrus, has confused many with this whipped cream gown by Schiaparelli Couture. Photo / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lizzo is ready to toss her hair at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards. Photo/ Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Record of the year nominee, DaBaby, brings it to the Grammy's red carpet; this outfit it everything! Photo / Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

"Say So" singer, Doja Cat is pitch purrrrfect in her feather-filled Grammy gown by Roberto Cavalli. Photo / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Spanish language rapper Bad Bunny brings his ears and a pretty flower to the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. He is nominated for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album. Photo / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The country artist told Entertainment Tonight her custom Dolce & Gabbana gown was inspired by the roaring twenties. Photo / Getty Images

With a win already under her belt for Best R&B Song for her track, 'Better Than I Imagined', H.E.R. steps out in a dress that looks a little too much like curtains. Photo / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion is up for four Grammy awards and already has one win for Best Rap Performance for 'Savage'. Her dress is orange... very orange. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

There is a lot to love about this gender neutral suit worn by Grammy winning country singer, Brandi Carlile. Photo / Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Trevor Noah goes traditional and looks sharp as in a tailored suit. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Debi Nova stunned in a hot pink gown. Photo / Getty Images

Mickey Guyton is the Grammys' first Black solo female country nominee. Photo / Getty Images