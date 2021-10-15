Getting distracted could be key to make running easier, study reveals

Running in a group is a good form of motivation and distraction.

Running might be the most common form of exercise - but it's also one of the most hated.

It's free, doesn't require any equipment and has countless health benefits. But not only can it be boring, let's face it - running is difficult.

For every running junkie who raves about runner's high, there are at least three who can't be bothered with running.

Then there are those who head out and run despite hating every second of it, because it's good for them - and if you fall into this category, you might be wondering how to make those painful 5km runs a bit easier.

And now according to a new study, the key to make running genuinely easier is to be distracted, reports Metro UK.

Researchers from the University of Tennessee and Shahid Beheshti University in Iran looked at how 12 female beginner runners performed when they were distracted, compared to when they were in tune with their bodies.

Participants ran on a treadmill at 70 per cent of their predetermined maximum velocity on four separate occasions. During one session, they watched a basketball game - and according to the results, watching the video was the most effective method of making the run feel physically and emotionally easier.

The study said, "Our findings revealed when participants adopted a dissociative-external focus of attention, they consumed less oxygen, had lower blood lactate, and a lower rating of perceived exertion compared with trials completed using an associative attention strategy.

"The findings of this study demonstrate that running economy is improved and feelings of fatigue are lowest when using a combination of a dissociative-external focus of attention."

So while running might be a form of meditation for some, there's a lot to be said for taking your mind off what your body is doing.

Here are a few distraction techniques to get you through your next run:

Listen to music or a podcast

It's the obvious choice: the perfectly curated running playlist full of upbeat music. But a podcast can also help take your mind off what your body is doing.

So next time you head out for a run, pick a podcast and use the time to learn something new or have a laugh - just remember to pay attention to your surroundings.

Watch a video

Watching a video - if you're running inside on a treadmill - can be the perfect distraction and help the minutes tick by faster.

Whether it's a YouTube video or the latest episode of your favourite Netflix show, pick something you can really lose yourself in. You'll get a 30-minute run in before you know it.

Run with a friend

Teaming up with a friend is pretty much the real-life equivalent of listening to a podcast.

Find a friend who's also a keen runner and jog at the same pace while you yarn about the latest gossip.

Take in the landscape

It's easier to lose yourself in your surroundings if you live in a scenic part of the country.

Take in the environment while you run: trees, hills, houses, or if you run through the city, the buildings.

It'll take your mind off the pain of running, but it will also help you find the beauty in the places you see every day.