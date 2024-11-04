Here's how to get Gwyneth Paltrow's easy everyday style for a fraction of the cost. Photo / Composite / Getty Images / @gwynethpaltrow

In this bi-weekly series, we share how to steal the style of the rich and famous – at a lesser price point. This week, the Herald’s Lana Andelane breaks down Gwyneth Paltrow’s effortless everyday look; perfect for parenting duties and on-the-go errands.

The end of the school year is nigh upon us, but parent duties never stop. While comfort and practicality are key, there’s no need to sacrifice style.

Take a leaf out of Gwyneth Paltrow’s look-book and opt for relaxed silhouettes: think wide-leg denim, effortlessly slouchy knits, on-the-go footwear and a capacious tote – just maybe not a Birkin.

The effortless Gwyneth look, slouchy top and jeans. Photo / Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Inject personality with accessories, from don’t-talk-to-me eyewear to pops of simple jewellery. A cropped jean or other up-to-date style adds intrigue, while belts with bold hardware break up blockier shapes.