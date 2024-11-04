Advertisement
Get the look: Gwyneth Paltrow’s simple yet chic on-the-go style

Lana Andelane
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Here's how to get Gwyneth Paltrow's easy everyday style for a fraction of the cost. Photo / Composite / Getty Images / @gwynethpaltrow

In this bi-weekly series, we share how to steal the style of the rich and famous at a lesser price point. This week, the Herald’s Lana Andelane breaks down Gwyneth Paltrow’s effortless everyday look; perfect for parenting duties and on-the-go errands.

The end of the school year is nigh upon us, but parent duties never stop. While comfort and practicality are key, there’s no need to sacrifice style.

Take a leaf out of Gwyneth Paltrow’s look-book and opt for relaxed silhouettes: think wide-leg denim, effortlessly slouchy knits, on-the-go footwear and a capacious tote – just maybe not a Birkin.

The effortless Gwyneth look, slouchy top and jeans. Photo / Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Inject personality with accessories, from don’t-talk-to-me eyewear to pops of simple jewellery. A cropped jean or other up-to-date style adds intrigue, while belts with bold hardware break up blockier shapes.

Gwyneth Paltrow has mastered the art of effortless everyday style. Photo / @gwynethpaltrow / Composite / NZ Herald
But first things first, let’s break down the outfit. The Goop founder, 52, is never one to shy away from a shameless plug, and she’s doing just that in her G. Label by Goop Boyfriend V-Neck Sweater; a 100% cashmere, made-in-Italy piece that retails for US$595 (NZ$996). Her exact jeans are unknown, but they appear similar to the Gaucho Vintage Wide-Leg Jeans by Citizens of Humanity, which will set you back US$288 (NZ$482). She teamed her “jeans and a nice top” combo with the US$410 Oval Buckle Thin Belt in Smooth Leather by Yves Saint Laurent (NZ$686) and JW Anderson Panelled Leather and Canvas High-Top Sneakers from Autumn/Winter 2021, which seem to be sold out everywhere but were listed on Net-A-Porter for US$336 (NZ$562).

Then, the pièce de résistance – Paltrow’s merlot Hermès Birkin, which carries an estimated £9000 (NZ$19,500) price tag, as per the Daily Mail.

All up, this casual outfit will set you back an estimated NZ$2726, or $22,226 with the Birkin – and that’s not including sunglasses and jewellery (rings on Goop’s “Gwyneth Paltrow’s Picks” page range from the US$1640 Lizzie Mandler Stacking Ring to the US$18,250 Nina Runsdorf Radiant-Cut Diamond Band).

Here’s how to get Gwyneth’s look – on a budget.

‘Fits everything but the kitchen sink’ bag

Left to right: Brie Leon Daphne Tooled Bucket Bag, Deadly Ponies Mr Chopalopagus, Saben Callie Tote.
Left to right: Brie Leon Daphne Tooled Bucket Bag, Deadly Ponies Mr Chopalopagus, Saben Callie Tote.

Sneakers

Left to right: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top, New Balance 530, Palladium Mono Chrome Boots.
Left to right: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top, New Balance 530, Palladium Mono Chrome Boots.

Relaxed denim

Left to right: Denim Republic Wide Leg Jean, Levi’s Women’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, Mother The Half Pipe Ankle, Samsoe and Samsoe Shelly Jeans 15059.
Left to right: Denim Republic Wide Leg Jean, Levi’s Women’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, Mother The Half Pipe Ankle, Samsoe and Samsoe Shelly Jeans 15059.

Slouchy knit

Left to right: Assembly Label Hunter Alpaca V-Neck Knit, Glassons V-Neck Cotton Knit Jumper, Karen Walker Bessie Cashmere Cardigan, Kowtow Composure Cardigan, Polo Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Cotton V-Neck Sweater, Tommy Jeans V-Neck Ribbed Relaxed Sweater.
Left to right: Assembly Label Hunter Alpaca V-Neck Knit, Glassons V-Neck Cotton Knit Jumper, Karen Walker Bessie Cashmere Cardigan, Kowtow Composure Cardigan, Polo Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Cotton V-Neck Sweater, Tommy Jeans V-Neck Ribbed Relaxed Sweater.

Accessories

Top: Sophie x Paper Plane Sunny Sleepers, Status Anxiety In Reverse Belt. Bottom: R. M. Williams Louisa Belt, Stolen Girlfriends Club Celestial Eyewear.
Top: Sophie x Paper Plane Sunny Sleepers, Status Anxiety In Reverse Belt. Bottom: R. M. Williams Louisa Belt, Stolen Girlfriends Club Celestial Eyewear.
