Now, it’s not uncommon for Kiwi kitchens to stock miso paste, harissa, dukkah or Lao Gan Ma chilli crisp. You’re just as likely to see someone slow-cooking massaman curry as preparing a classic roast.

It’s not just about flavour, either – global convenience foods, especially from Asia, have surged in popularity. Instant ramen, frozen dumplings and ready-to-eat rice pouches are now weeknight heroes.

But it’s a two-way street. While our culinary repertoire has broadened, traditional Kiwi products have also levelled up. Artisan takes on lamingtons, gourmet meat pies, and sourdough Vogel’s suggest we’re not abandoning the classics – we’re just demanding more of them.

Health and sustainability: A kale of two cities

Health and wellness trends have become the major driver of food purchasing in the past two decades – or at least, that’s what we tell ourselves as we add kombucha to the cart next to the family bag of Twisties.

Phil Wheeler, partner at PWC New Zealand, notes that, “consumer trends have changed considerably over the last two decades due to a greater understanding of the relationship between diet and health. This has been strongly influenced by global research and media coverage on the impact of food on wellbeing”.

New Zealanders have had a substational re-think about starting the day with sugar cereals. Photo / 123RF

Sugar, once the innocent staple of morning cereals and school lunchboxes, has become a nutritional villain. “From a nutritional perspective, one notable example is the scrutiny of sugar’s role in our diets, particularly in relation to its effects on health issues such as obesity and diabetes,” says Wheeler. “The rise in diabetes rates underscores this concern. Consumers have responded by increasingly purchasing low or no sugar options.”

And while New Zealand never enacted the proposed sugar tax suggested by the Medical Association in 2016, the conversation hasn’t entirely fizzled out.

Meanwhile, plant-based eating has surged – at least until the cost-of-living crisis came along. “There has been a growing trend towards plant-based and sustainability-focused goods, particularly among younger New Zealanders,” says Wheeler. “However, it’s important to note that price and convenience continue to be the leading criteria for the grocery purchasing decisions of Kiwis. Due to the economic challenges of the last few years, the proportion of consumers considering plant-based or sustainable options has seen a decline.”

Not helping matters is the growing scepticism around some highly processed plant-based products. We wanted to save the planet – but we also wanted something that didn’t taste like cardboard.

On the drinks front, the zero-alcohol category has exploded, with a new generation of Kiwis saying no to hangovers and yes to alcohol-free gin. Wheeler attributes this shift to “a heightened focus on health and wellness, and social movements that emphasise moderation and mindful drinking”. Older shoppers, he notes, are also adjusting their habits – but in their case, it’s more about “premiumisation”: fewer drinks, better quality.

Convenience: dinner in ten, or your money back

Of all the changes to Kiwi shopping habits, the most universal might be our growing intolerance for faff. With longer working hours, fewer people cooking from scratch every night, and online grocery shopping now the norm, convenience reigns supreme.

Meal kits like HelloFresh, WOOP and My Food Bag have changed how we shop and eat – removing the mental load of meal planning for time-strapped households. Supermarkets have responded with pre-chopped vegetables, pre-marinated meats, heat-and-eat meals and even dessert kits.

Meal delivery kits such as My Food Bag have taken the guesswork out of what's for dinner. Photo / Todd Eyre Photography Ltd

Online delivery has further altered the landscape. A weekly in-person supermarket shop now competes with click-and-collect, app-based orders and home-delivered organics. For rural households, it’s a revolution. For urbanites, it’s one less car park battle per week.

Of course, with convenience comes trade-offs – more packaging, less price transparency and a creeping sense that we’ve all become a bit too dependent on apps. Still, most Kiwis seem willing to pay a small premium for the chance to avoid the 5.30pm panic over what’s for dinner.

From kale chips to kimchi, sugar-free sodas to same-day delivery, our shopping habits have gone through a quiet transformation – influenced by global trends, shaped by social values and tested by economic tides. And while we might never fully give up on our old pantry favourites, there’s no denying that the Kiwi trolley of 2025 tells a very different story to that of 2005.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including how to prep your barbecue for summer grilling, gourmet hacks for elevating budget ingredients and what toppings to choose for different crackers.