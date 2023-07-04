Beers without the booze: Why more people are turning to alcohol-free drinks

An Otago University study has revealed alcohol to be the most harmful drug in New Zealand, but Kiwi's drinking habits may be changing. Video / NZ Herald





Gone are the days a sober night means drinking only soda or juice.

Wine, beer, spirits and even cocktails are now all on offer as the popularity of zero-alcohol options booms.

In the past three months, two million Kiwis have tried or considered buying an alcohol-free drink.

It comes eight months after the opening of the Curious AF bottle shop - New Zealand’s first-ever alcohol-free liquor store.

“Since we launched to now, the interest has grown and the acceptability of alcohol-free drinks,” Curious AF founder Lisa King told Focus. “People are discovering there are cocktails, wines, spirits, really anything you want.”

Even young Kiwis are showing a declining interest in getting ‘dizzy on the fizzy.’

Data shows teen drinking rates have fallen rapidly in recent years with most high school students today having never had more than a few sips of alcohol - an almost complete reversal from 20 years ago when the majority regularly drank to intoxication.

It comes as an Otago University study reveals alcohol as the most harmful drug in Aoteroa - ahead of the likes of methamphetamine, synthetic cannabinoids and tobacco.

Co-Author Joe Boden said it was unsurprising to see alcohol rank the highest given decades of a binge-drinking culture in New Zealand.

AF Drinks Founder Lisa King. Photo / Jed Bradley

While it seems we’re now headed in a better direction, we still have a way to go when compared to other parts of the world, according to King.

Sales of no-and low-alcohol beer have skyrocketed in the UK with brewers left struggling to meet demand.

It’s seen premium brands like Guinness introduce beers to the market that are said to taste more “authentic.

“They’re much more advanced,” she said. “There’s alcohol-free bars, alcohol-free shops, so we’re yet to see that take place in a big way in New Zealand.”

More bars and restaurants back here are getting on board, especially this Dry July.

AF has partnered with 56 across the country giving away 10,000 zero-alcohol cocktails.

“It’s been surprisingly positive for us,” King said. “They’ve only just recently caught up to this with people asking for better alcohol-free options beyond your Coke and your juice.

