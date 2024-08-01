Ex-Black Cap Dion Nash shares wisdom on staying present, being positive, and acting on potential. Photo / Babiche Martens

In the third of a four-part series where well-known New Zealanders write a letter to their younger selves, ex-Black Cap Dion Nash reflects on the person he was then, and how he is now.

Aside from the obvious advice like invest in Apple or Facebook, what wisdom might have helped me, had I known it earlier?

Well, something about enjoying the moment as often as you can, because “the moment”, it turns out, is the reward and the goal all rolled into one. Whatever comes later is just another moment, and if you are not present you will miss that one too. Staying present is hard, we are hardwired to plan ahead and to reflect on the past. But all the action is right here and now. The only thing you can affect, or impact is right here, right now. Being in the present is like taking the red pill in the Matrix. The present is the matrix and everything else is imagined. Staying present is a gift that can be learned, but you have to work at it.

My second piece of advice is “always take the weather with you”. This also means “be careful of the company you keep”. But anyone who has experienced the change in a room when the wrong mood enters it can attest people change parties, they change vibes and they impact other people’s moods, both for the better and worse. So make sure yours is on point. People love being around positive, vibrant, interested people. So be one.

