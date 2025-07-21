Finance Minister Nicola Willis told Ryan Bridge that she meets with Fonterra regularly and will ask the dairy co-operative about its pricing model during their next meeting.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis is set to query the high cost of butter with New Zealand-based global dairy co-operative Fonterra today.

Speaking to Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW this morning, Willis confirmed she would be meeting with Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell tonight.

“I catch up with target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/topic/fonterra/">Fonterra pretty regularly, obliviously they’re a very important exporter in our economy. Hearing their views on the world economy matters to me.”

Willis explained that the meeting “won’t just be about butter” but the high price paid by New Zealanders for the dairy product is on the agenda.

“I will be asking about their retail pricing model, how they’re seeing the supermarket’s margins, how they’re seeing their own margins, understanding what’s getting through to the consumer and whether there’s anything we can do there.”