

Finance Minister Nicola Willis to query price of butter in meeting with Fonterra boss

Tyson Beckett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Finance Minister Nicola Willis told Ryan Bridge that she meets with Fonterra regularly and will ask the dairy co-operative about its pricing model during their next meeting.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis is set to query the high cost of butter with New Zealand-based global dairy co-operative Fonterra today.

Speaking to Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW this morning, Willis confirmed she would be meeting with Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell tonight.

“I catch up with pretty regularly, obliviously they’re a very important exporter in our economy. Hearing their views on the world economy matters to me.”

