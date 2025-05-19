By RNZ
Finance Minister Nicola Willis says she will turn her attention to the supermarket sector after this week’s Budget.
The Woolworths and Foodstuffs chains dominate New Zealand’s supermarket sector and the Government has said all options are on the table to introduce more competition.
Willis told RNZ on Tuesday the Government had received a number of submissions during the Request for Information period, hearing from investors and prospective competitors on possible barriers to entry.
“We’ve met with a number of major supermarket chains and smaller operators who have an interest in this area. We’re now putting together proposals off the back of all their recommendations about what the next steps will be to get a better deal for Kiwi shoppers.”