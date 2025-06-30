Advertisement
Is this the most expensive butter in New Zealand? Mainland semi-soft butter 500g tub more than $18

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
New Zealand’s priciest butter yet?

Auckland shoppers might have just spotted it with a jaw-dropping price tag of more than $18 for a standard size block.

Consumer New Zealand was sent a photo of the 500g tub of Mainland’s semi-soft butter priced at $18.29 in a supermarket chiller

