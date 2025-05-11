Wong says the second consecutive win reflects the winery’s “continuous improvement” that “sets a benchmark for the industry”.

The annual top wineries list recognises excellence across the country.

Wong says Kiwi wine-drinkers can use the list to give them “a clear sense of who is leading the way in New Zealand winemaking right now”.

Waiheke’s Destiny Bay took the runner-up spot this year, with Te Whare Rā and Framingham (both from Marlborough) and Martinborough’s Dry River rounding out the top five.

Destiny Bay, a winery on Auckland's Waiheke Island.

This year’s awards introduced a new “Best in Class” category, celebrating excellence across various wine styles. The inaugural winners were Quartz Reef‘s Methode Traditionnelle Blanc de Blancs 2017 for Sparkling Wine of the Year; Prophet’s Rock Cuvée Aux Antipodes Blanc 2022 for White Wine of the Year; Doctors Flat Pinot Noir 2021 for Red Wine of the Year; and Astrolabe’s Wrekin Vineyard Late Harvest Chenin Blanc 2022 for Sweet Wine of the Year.

It is also the first time a Vigneron of the Year award has been presented, recognising excellence in viticulture.

Anna and Jason Flowerday of Marlborough’s certified organic winery, Te Whare Rā, are the inaugural winners.

“Highlighting individual wines and the people behind them allows us to tell a fuller story of New Zealand wine’s journey,” says Wong.

“As our industry matures, it’s vital we recognise not just the wines, but the people and philosophies shaping them.”

Stephen Wong, MW, from The Real Review, an online wine critic platform.

Wong says the Flowerdays were recognised because of their “deep connection between vineyard and bottle”, praising their commitment to sustainability while retaining a commitment to striving for excellence.

Anna and Jason Flowerday from Te Whare Ra winery

Simon Sharpe and Lauren Keenan of Marlborough winery A Thousand Gods

Rounding out the awards, Simon Sharpe and Lauren Keenan of Marlborough winery A Thousand Gods were awarded the Rising Star of the Year.

Enthusiasts can sample 80 of this year’s award-winning wines and meet the winemakers at a tasting event in Auckland on June 7, with tickets available via The Real Review’s website.

NZ wineries will be further recognised in August, with Viva’s own Top 50 wine awards, judged by Viva Wine Editor Dr Jo Burzynska. The full 2024 list of winners can be found at viva.co.nz.

The Real Review’s Top 50 Wineries of New Zealand 2025