End of the wine? The mining threat to Central Otago’s vineyards

By George Driver
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
14 mins to read
Cherry and Rob van der Mark at their Ariosa vineyard. Having warded off an airport development, they fear the sound of blasting and rock-crushers. Photo / George Driver

Long before pinot noir and tourism, central Otago was famed for its gold. Now, locals fear fast-track consenting for a large opencast goldmine could do more than tarnish the landscape.

In 1990, Rudi Bauer was driving between Wānaka and Cromwell when he saw something irresistible: a gentle north-facing slope. The

