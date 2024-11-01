The bold new regenerative tourism project taking NZ youth on a journey of hope

Aspiring opera singer Anipātene McDonald is one of the rangitahi starring in Native Nations: Tracing Indigenous Steps. Photo / supplied

Anipātene McDonald (Te Awara, Te Rawara) is an aspiring opera singer with big dreams, but she’s got her waewae ki te whenua – feet are on solid ground. They’ve walked through a maze of obstacles and challenges so far.

The 22-year-old star of a new documentary, Native Nations: Tracing Indigenous Steps, has recently returned from an international cultural exchange for the documentary, along with other rangatahi from Aotearoa, First Nations of Australia and of British Columbia. The documentary, promoted partly as a bold new regenerative tourism initiative, shows how they discover they have more in common than what separates them.

It’s a moving story of loss and empowerment, inspired and co-created by Nadine ToeToe, who was struck by the dire statistics in Aotearoa of deprivation, disconnection and suicide among rangatahi in her own and the wider community.

ToeToe, who started award-winning tourism business Kohutapu Lodge & Tribal Tours in Murupara, decided if she could show these young people the world, it might help them understand they are not alone – they are part of a greater community.

With eight standalone pieces, Native Nations showcases tourism as a force for change, environmentally and culturally.

“You are not you without your culture,” Anipātene says. “So your culture might not be Māori or British Colombian; your culture can just be your family.”

To find your culture, first come home

When she was 10 years old, adrift and lost, Anipātene and her sister were adopted by their nan, Riu. “So, long story short, my dad got caught for selling drugs and went to prison and my mum wasn’t fit to take care of us, so the court asked my dad to choose who our caregiver was and all these aunties and uncles would take care of us.

“We had this one lady as a constant, but she wasn’t very healthy for anybody. She created a really horrible environment for anyone to live in. To the point when my mum basically kidnapped us, and we lived in Maketu and other places. My aunty and nan found out what was happening and made a change.

“My sister and I – we were both the youngest. My nan’s youngest daughter – my mum’s sister – was like, ‘We need to do something about this,’ and she was taking care of my nan full time anyway, and they discussed it and decided this was the best place for us to be. They took us in and raised us.”

One of many siblings – “let’s just say there were a lot” – Anipātene has unburdened herself of the past.

“I think I’m really fortunate because I have family members where we sit and we discuss and talk about our past, and it was hard in terms of my family not being there when I was filming.”

While Anipātene was still in school, Riu became ill with dementia. Anipātene was unable to take care of her nan as much as she would have liked so caregiving fell mostly to her aunt and sister.

“But when I did get those opportunities to be there for her and soak up her presence, I was always I guess very grateful … “that’s why I loved lockdown because I got to do all that – to hear all the stories. And though her sickness would put her mind in another world, when she came back to us it was always just the best ever.”

Riu, even in sickness, had become an anchor, described by Anipātene as staunch, stubborn, stunning and giving to other people.

“I’d hear stories about her and my grandfather, how they’d go fishing. They’d always come back and they’d give everything to everyone else. They’d give all the time. Her door was always open.”

As a young woman, Riu had travelled overseas as part of one of the first established groups in Aotearoa to perform internationally, including in Canada. Tracing indigenous steps meant, for Anipātene, retracing her nan’s.

“It felt special, it really did. I wouldn’t say it was a full circle moment, but it was something I never thought would ever happen. She did it way before I was born, before some of her kids were born.

“She just sang, she had the best voice I’ve ever heard in my life. Singing wasn’t something that she wanted to do full time or anything, it was what she’d do for her whānau showcasing it in Rotorua for the Taiporutu concert group, the in-house concerts we have.”

Anipātene, who’s largely self-taught but has had lessons with performer and teacher Elisha Fa’i-So’oialo, recalls her nan loved listening to opera and would have O Sole Mio constantly playing. It’s also one of Anipātene’s favourites, along with the opera crossover Nella Fantasia.

“Singing in Italian is relatively easy to pick up because of the vowels. People would say, ‘How do you pick it up so fast?’ and I’d say, ‘coz I’m a Māori,’ ha ha.”

The Hunt for the Wilderpeople and its director Taika Waititi are Anipātene McDonald's favourites. Photo / supplied

To find your voice, first find your language

Fluent in te reo Māori, Anipātene attended a bilingual wānanga, Rūmaki, Āe Ngongotahā and later Rotorua Girls’ High. “And then most of my reo was from home, if not the marae and then I did Te Tohu Paetahi [a full immersion diploma], at Waikato University.”

She is an enthralling orator in the documentary but says carrying the title of rangatahi (young leader) isn’t something she considers herself as.

“Growing up in an environment where there’s so many people to look up to, I don’t see myself as that person.”

Her own inspiration comes from whānau but also one of our most famous film directors, Taika Waititi.

“I remember in high school I thought, ‘I want to do what you’re doing.’ “He’s the man. One of my mate’s got to take a photo with him and I’m like, yeah I met Taika Waititi – my mate’s got a photo with him so I know him.

“Hunt for the Wilderpeople – I guess I relate to it. The bush, running away – when my mum took me to Maketu.”

Eleven countries have now signed up to be part of Native Nations and a global campaign will soon be launched to find the next rangatahi, from Aotearoa and abroad, to be part of in an all-expenses-paid trip in 2025.

The cultural exchange was in two parts: July 20 to August 9 in Queensland and Aotearoa, and September 7-22 in British Columbia. As well as singing waiata and taking part in workshops and tours as a rangatahi, Anipātene also joined the Tuakana Teina Programme where she was mentored in screen and media by the documentary makers Bradly Pitman & Kuirangi Waaka. What advice would Anipātene have for others considering tracing their indigenous footsteps?

“Honestly, other than yourself, what is really stopping you from applying? You know? Coz I was the one stopping myself. I’d be like, ‘Nah, they’ve got all these people to choose from why would they pick me?’ It was my boss at the time, Sandra, she was like, ‘Do it, you egg. You’ll be fine.’”

So she went and she sang waiata in Canada, just as her nan had done decades before her.

Native Nations: Tracing Indigenous Footsteps is available to watch online: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DBrlLnnJ9vD/?igsh=YmVjaTIwd2dpcWd