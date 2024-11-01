Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

The bold new regenerative tourism project taking NZ youth on a journey of hope

By Sarah Daniell
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read
Aspiring opera singer Anipātene McDonald is one of the rangitahi starring in Native Nations: Tracing Indigenous Steps. Photo / supplied

Aspiring opera singer Anipātene McDonald is one of the rangitahi starring in Native Nations: Tracing Indigenous Steps. Photo / supplied

Anipātene McDonald (Te Awara, Te Rawara) is an aspiring opera singer with big dreams, but she’s got her waewae ki te whenua – feet are on solid ground. They’ve walked through a maze of obstacles and challenges so far.

The 22-year-old star of a new documentary, Native Nations: Tracing Indigenous has recently returned from an international cultural exchange for the documentary, along with other rangatahi from Aotearoa, First Nations of Australia and of British Columbia. The documentary, promoted partly as a bold new regenerative tourism initiative, shows how they discover they have more in common than what separates them.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener