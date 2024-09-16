Advertisement
Shit You Should Care About: Inside the rise of millennial and Gen Z NZ media phenomenon

By Dionne Christian
Online editor·New Zealand Listener·
10 mins to read
Make It Make Sense is the first book by global media sensation Shit You Should Care About. Photo / supplied

On a winter’s day in 2018, Lucy Blakiston sat in a university class trying to make sense of an article about Japanese pacifism and something from the BBC that her lecturer was lecturing about. She

Save

