Timeless rock: Why veteran music legends are still shaking up the stage

By Graham Reid
Contributing music writer·New Zealand Listener·
10 mins to read

When British heavy metal legends Iron Maiden play Auckland’s Spark Arena on September 16, its two founding members – bassist Steve Harris and guitarist Dave Murray – will be 68 and 67 respectively.

Singer Bruce

